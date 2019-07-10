Goodhaven Capital Management Upped Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $424,575 as Share Price Rose; As Huntsman (HUN) Valuation Declined, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lifted Position by $639,342

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 125.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 29,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,232 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 23,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 486,949 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 1.43 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,557 shares to 12,303 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 19,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,865 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc holds 218,979 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Inc accumulated 37,973 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 33,211 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 351,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 156,000 shares. Missouri-based Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.73% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Schroder Inv Management Gru has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Pnc Gru has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 22,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 761 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 25,219 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation reported 6,219 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 415,717 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 255,419 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares to 198,211 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.25% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 88,144 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 309,802 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 251,725 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,807 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Gibraltar Capital accumulated 51,665 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 81,999 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 216,200 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 1.66% or 743,975 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 967,337 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 55,133 shares. Tillar invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Regions Corp holds 11,816 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 1.29 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.