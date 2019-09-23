Goodhaven Capital Management Upped Its Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) by $811,200 as Stock Price Declined; Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $292.53. About 228,891 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 3.47 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy Associate invested in 4,621 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 18 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 67,257 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 1,802 shares. Motco holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 169,697 shares. 8,209 are held by Paloma Ptnrs. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 2,179 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 15,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 163 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Liability. 1,800 were accumulated by Security Trust. Howe And Rusling Inc invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.03% or 15,614 shares in its portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A New York has invested 0.31% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,000 shares to 24,657 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VWO) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,367 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $1.40M worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

