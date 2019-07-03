Goodhaven Capital Management Upped Its Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $424,575; Eastern Bank Position in Analog Devices (ADI) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 147,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.14M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 6.58M shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $445.27 million for 23.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.