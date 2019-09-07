Goodhaven Capital Management Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined; British Columbia Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Market Value Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 122.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 22,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 40,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 18,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.28. About 332,852 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.