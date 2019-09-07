Goodhaven Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Decreased by $2.23 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Raised by $387,638 Its Holding

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 3.61M shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 550 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs invested in 4,542 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kenmare Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 169,992 shares. Cibc invested in 0.48% or 1.02 million shares. Swift Run Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,315 shares. Loeb reported 300 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability accumulated 23,007 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,373 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept holds 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,209 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al stated it has 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited reported 787,865 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Bell Retail Bank has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset accumulated 1.21% or 163,342 shares. Phocas Financial has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,978 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore reported 35,824 shares. Ipswich Investment invested in 0.55% or 28,321 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Excalibur holds 5.24% or 94,055 shares. 5,044 are owned by Weatherstone Capital. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt invested in 8,369 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gabalex Lc, New York-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Communications owns 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73,620 shares. Joel Isaacson Company Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 38,585 shares. Moreover, Violich Cap Management has 1.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 124,821 shares. Shell Asset Comm has 799,786 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.