Goodhaven Capital Management Stake in Systemax (SYX) Has Lifted by $474,474 as Shares Declined; Ancora Advisors Raised Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Market Valuation Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 56,072 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 8,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,131 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 106,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.38 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,492 shares to 20,240 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 201,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Startek Inc Com (NYSE:SRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 63,239 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 420,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.35% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cumberland has invested 1.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Davis R M holds 0.09% or 15,902 shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Limited has invested 1.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zacks Management holds 83,569 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rbf Ltd stated it has 10,000 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,250 are held by Baldwin Inv Management. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 104,014 shares.

