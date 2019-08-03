Goodhaven Capital Management Stake in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Lowered as Share Price Rose; General Mills (GIS) Holding Increased by Tobam

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 524,641 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Tobam increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 85.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 376,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 818,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35 million, up from 442,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Limited Liability stated it has 3.32% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Violich Cap Management has 0.13% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 362,056 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc accumulated 300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 66 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Gabelli And Co Advisers holds 1.02% or 159,347 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 534,303 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 82,198 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.02% or 530,419 shares. Waddell And Reed has 1.28 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. North Star Invest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 9,200 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% stake. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.41M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Anne Klein label acquired by newly-formed management platform WHP – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 113,545 shares to 67,903 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.2% or 7,118 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity has 0.73% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 61,624 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru accumulated 36,501 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il accumulated 9,929 shares. 9,584 were reported by Profund Ltd Liability Company. Choate Advsr stated it has 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ing Groep Nv has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Indexiq Advisors Ltd has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hikari Tsushin Inc accumulated 141,792 shares. Community Retail Bank Na accumulated 0.44% or 41,623 shares. 4,379 are held by Burney. Adell Harriman Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 20,386 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 31,250 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).