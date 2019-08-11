Goodhaven Capital Management Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $424,575; As International Business Machscom (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Somerset Trust Company Trimmed Stake by $1.66 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 5.61M shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company analyzed 11,721 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24M shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,211 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

