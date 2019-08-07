Goodhaven Capital Management Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) Cut by $1.13 Million as Shares Declined; As Kennedy (KW) Share Value Declined, Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.97% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 32.88 million shares traded or 305.43% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 350,590 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 372,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 344,079 shares in its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited Company reported 19,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 437,697 shares. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12.18 million shares. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma invested in 0.03% or 4.74M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 262,409 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 11,147 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 0.06% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 9,638 shares. 38,077 are held by Jane Street Gru Llc. Canal Ins Comm owns 31,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jvl Advisors Lc accumulated 1.91M shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 180,534 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 621,674 were accumulated by Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has 9,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.50M shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 51,658 shares. 200 were reported by Edge Wealth. Franklin Res owns 402,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Qs Lc holds 4,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 95 shares stake. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated owns 2.51% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 412,759 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 178,821 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co holds 0.03% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 128,251 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100 worth of stock or 7,100 shares.