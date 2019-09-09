Goodhaven Capital Management Position in Systemax (SYX) Upped as Stock Declined; Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.83M market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 28,157 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $201.7. About 3.33 million shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 333,953 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 32,074 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0% or 12,800 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 30,100 shares or 0% of the stock. 71,031 are owned by Fiera Capital Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 9,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 65,178 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 14,749 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 14,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 51,976 shares. Smith Thomas W invested in 75,000 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 92,212 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 87 shares. Scout Invs invested in 136,417 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 63,900 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273,049 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Df Dent Communications accumulated 0.02% or 5,156 shares. Institute For Wealth holds 0.68% or 16,382 shares in its portfolio. 12,010 are held by Papp L Roy & Associate. Dean Inv Ltd has invested 0.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0.4% or 126,213 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company owns 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,632 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smart Portfolios Ltd invested in 0.11% or 686 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 13,249 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 236,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsr Inc has invested 1.68% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 14,374 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 803,132 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.