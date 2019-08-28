Goodhaven Capital Management Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Has Cut by $1.06 Million; Capital Innovations Decreased Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Stake by $2.79 Million as Stock Value Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 322,365 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 1.34 million shares traded or 42.55% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 15,496 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 3.55 million shares stake. Stifel holds 0.02% or 115,439 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.04% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Intrepid Mgmt Inc has 29,890 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 100 shares. Blair William & Com Il holds 29,916 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 228,396 shares. Texas-based Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.24% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 3.27M shares. Advisory Research reported 10,700 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 143,794 shares. Markel Corp stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Washington Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,850 shares to 45,870 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,710 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

