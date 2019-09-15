Goodhaven Capital Management Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Frontfour Capital Group Lowered Its Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Holding by $7.15 Million; Stock Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.31 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 359,544 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS, ILG CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.61M shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 94 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 169,439 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Incorporated holds 27,311 shares. 184,646 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Nwi LP holds 0.81% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 300,000 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 3.72% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.60 million shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr reported 346 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability stated it has 17,199 shares. Howe Rusling has 1,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Service accumulated 19 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 117,434 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40M worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.53 million for 13.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.