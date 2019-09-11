Goodhaven Capital Management Maintains Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Aqr Capital Management Holds Stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.76. About 2.83M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL)

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 119,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 351,935 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 232,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 164,670 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Llc invested in 0.13% or 5,947 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Palisade Asset Limited Liability owns 6,400 shares. Saturna Cap invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has 907 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 25,000 are held by Bronson Point Ltd Liability Corporation. Bb&T reported 178,868 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc reported 99 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 317,848 shares. J Goldman And LP stated it has 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Andra Ap stated it has 36,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Capital World Investors has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4.77M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,984 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 53,826 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 186,653 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Barclays Public invested in 0% or 45,414 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 107,600 shares. 408,109 were accumulated by Intrepid Cap Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 384,950 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management owns 786,926 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 45,664 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 120,433 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 454 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 133,162 shares. 756,678 are held by Goldman Sachs Incorporated.