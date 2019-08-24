Goodhaven Capital Management Maintains Position in Systemax (SYX); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Jbf Capital Has Decreased by $3.97 Million Its Stake

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2018 GAS PRICE F/C 15% TO $6.13/MMBTU; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH EST. TO 7.6% FROM 8%; 13/04/2018 – Melrose Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List, Rated Buy; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 62,487 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New Convergys parent warns of 300 layoffs in eastern NC – Triangle Business Journal” on March 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Systemax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares to 820,571 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 216,870 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 21,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.55% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 215,476 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 355 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 14,749 shares. Secor Advisors Lp invested in 21,024 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 214,856 shares. 176,800 are owned by Renaissance Tech Lc. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 4,287 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 112,261 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, American Int Gru has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 7,795 shares. Scout has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 91,967 are held by Portolan Capital Management Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 3,585 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,025 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,886 shares. 7,387 were reported by Everence Capital Inc. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 15,438 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And has 0.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Conning has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,505 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 219,570 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Company holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,247 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 471,492 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,341 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.25% or 49,220 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 1.8% or 11.39M shares.