Goodhaven Capital Management Maintains Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 10,693 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 17,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.73M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 5.61 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 12,452 shares to 59,414 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $6,429 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.