Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; HYDRO66 HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES CAME (HYHDF) Sellers Increased By 243.75% Their Shorts

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 102,984 shares with $6.09 million value, down from 140,834 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $233.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 3.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.35% above currents $56.47 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.