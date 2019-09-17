Goodhaven Capital Management Lifted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $811,200; Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position by $3.19 Million; Stock Price Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 12.12 million shares traded or 78.84% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 16,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 33,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 8.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has confirmed it is to shut; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

