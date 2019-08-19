Goodhaven Capital Management Increases Stake in Systemax (SYX); Ecofin LTD Has Lifted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $683,606

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 75,913 shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 1 are owned by Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 4,372 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lc accumulated 0.55% or 215,476 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,142 shares stake. International Group invested in 0% or 7,795 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). King Luther Capital invested in 745,814 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blackrock has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Renaissance Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares to 198,211 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP accumulated 1.13% or 66,589 shares. Chemical State Bank has 0.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,701 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,559 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc reported 1.87% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Towercrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,043 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Inc has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,150 shares. Polygon Management Limited invested in 0.37% or 15,200 shares. 589,469 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability reported 22,099 shares stake. Community Investment has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 163,782 were accumulated by Donaldson Mngmt Lc. Montecito Bankshares holds 1,503 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,758 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.35% stake.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares to 195,541 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 103,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,586 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).