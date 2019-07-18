Goodhaven Capital Management Increases Position in Systemax (SYX); Murphy Capital Management Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 43,254 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 15,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,954 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 86,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 2.82M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares to 66,131 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 91,226 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.32% or 123,023 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 90,828 shares. Putnam Fl Management Com has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 68,106 shares. 60,455 were reported by Bessemer Gp. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Com reported 12,938 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 200 shares. Wexford Cap Lp owns 1.20 million shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Amer Rech Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,440 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested in 9,887 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,500 were reported by Shikiar Asset Mngmt. South State accumulated 21,674 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 4,287 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 355 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Caxton Assocs LP has 14,322 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 14,200 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Scout Investments Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 136,417 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.16% or 71,721 shares. Goodhaven Cap Limited Liability holds 3.99% or 216,814 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 333,953 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 32,074 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 16,507 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 745,814 shares or 0.13% of the stock.