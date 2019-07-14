Goodhaven Capital Management Increases Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $30.85 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 was made by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 557,089 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech invested in 0.08% or 272,593 shares. Ameriprise reported 4.79 million shares stake. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 116,393 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 273,924 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 34,823 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.29% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.14% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 656,606 shares. Cap Fund Sa invested in 0.11% or 243,633 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 1.44 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 750,495 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 254,473 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 706,221 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jnba Financial holds 853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34M shares to 18.34 million shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.