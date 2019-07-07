Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Its Systemax (SYX) Position; Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 287,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.19 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.86 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 29,750 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Goodhaven Capital Management Ltd has invested 3.99% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,011 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 112,261 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 12,366 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 9,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 21,466 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,128 shares.