Goodhaven Capital Management Holds Position in American Airls Group (AAL); Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake by $4.28 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 78.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 32,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 8,651 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 41,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 107,318 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 3.59M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc stated it has 8,011 shares. U S Invsts holds 4.33% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 257,309 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.13% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mariner Limited Liability owns 7,863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0.01% or 1,222 shares. Northern invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The California-based Cetera Advisor Network Lc has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 177,530 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 137,585 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.90 million shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 18,437 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 44,900 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc has 15,499 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 25,646 shares to 25,946 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 364,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 352,476 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,937 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 13 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt Communications holds 2,649 shares. Ent invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 60,698 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Next Fincl holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap invested in 13,542 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 85,844 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Blackrock reported 2.64 million shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 133 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 0.18% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Victory Management Inc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 4,077 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 23 shares.