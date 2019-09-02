Goodhaven Capital Management Holding In Systemax (SYX) Was Has Upped; Bank Of America Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hologic (Put) (HOLX) as Stock Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 71,716 shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (Put) (HOLX) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 4,326 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Bessemer Gru Incorporated owns 43,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Plc holds 0% or 2,366 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Sei Invs reported 13,745 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 87 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 173,145 shares. 156,293 were reported by Metropolitan Life Communications. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 214,856 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,939 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 23,270 shares. Moreover, Falcon Point Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 25,964 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability invested in 54,530 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,211 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Systemax (SYX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Systemax’s (NYSE:SYX) Share Price Gain Of 123% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Systemax (SYX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Systemax, Inc. (SYX) Declares $6.50 Special Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $170.51 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 83,588 shares to 154,889 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.