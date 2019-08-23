Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $424,575 as Shares Rose; Lakeview Capital Partners Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 3.39M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Srb holds 0.07% or 4,165 shares. Alley Limited Liability Co invested in 2.17% or 38,849 shares. 8.89 million are owned by Principal Grp Incorporated Inc. Bb&T holds 431,366 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 20,836 shares. Elkhorn Prtnrs Partnership holds 6,733 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 30,055 shares. Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brighton Jones Ltd Co reported 73,208 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 93,107 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 517,002 shares. Bell Commercial Bank accumulated 5,915 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Acadian Asset reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares to 820,571 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,380 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,301 were accumulated by Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 5,947 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability. 166,241 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Nomura Holding reported 0.24% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 302,285 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Lc. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 654 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,519 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fulton Natl Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,899 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 4,446 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.24% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1.61 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Colrain Cap Ltd Liability invested in 3.2% or 52,807 shares.