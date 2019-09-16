Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $811,200 as Stock Price Declined; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Position in Hasbro (HAS) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 601,393 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US LIQUIDIATION IN U.S. TO END DURING 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 7.13 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844 on Thursday, August 29. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is American Airlines (AAL) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) For Its 1.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, IR, AAL – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American extends MAX cancellations until December – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited holds 0% or 2,106 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tyvor Cap Ltd has invested 6.17% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 621,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Co Il owns 18,956 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 322 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited owns 22,875 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 94 shares. Westpac Bk owns 7,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Asset Management One Company Limited holds 0.01% or 63,728 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% or 6,135 shares.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Algeria to hold presidential election this year-interim president – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sensex, Nifty Set To Tumble As Oil Prices Soar – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Want to Beat the Market? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.