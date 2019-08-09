Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Wpx Energy (WPX) Position; Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 820,571 shares with $10.76M value, down from 907,571 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.39 billion valuation. It closed at $10.39 lastly. It is down 45.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Among 5 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Legal General Group PLC had 25 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 12. JP Morgan upgraded Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 285 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Shore Capital. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25 with “Top Pick”. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of WPX in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Lp invested in 0.28% or 621,674 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.02% or 689,322 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% or 37,439 shares in its portfolio. 54,954 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Art Ltd Liability Corporation reported 273,866 shares stake. Parkside Bank Trust accumulated 347 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 951,020 shares. Schroder Management Group Inc owns 754,684 shares. Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 8.01 million shares. Moreover, Key Group Holding (Cayman) Limited has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 22,500 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 37,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.34 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Perella Weinberg Cap Management LP invested 1.25% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Smithfield holds 140 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “WPX Energy Raises Full-Year Oil Guidance by 4% and Initiates $400M Stock Repurchase Plan – Stockhouse” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 14.20 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

The stock decreased 1.33% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 238. About 19.37 million shares traded or 12.59% up from the average. Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.