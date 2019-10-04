Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Federated Investors Pa (FII) Stake by $2.04 Million; Share Price Rose; Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 359,871 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 291,844 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc accumulated 103,446 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 56,500 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.49 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 24,610 were accumulated by Cipher Capital L P. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.02% or 10.10M shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,184 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 142,241 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 246,683 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Limited Co accumulated 53 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,601 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 212,041 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,847 shares. Moreover, Goldentree Asset Mgmt LP has 1.52% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 318,765 shares.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.79M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.