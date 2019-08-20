Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Price Rose; Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) by $39.70 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 3.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 7.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.61M, down from 10.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 425,125 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 1.12 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 88,144 shares. Aviance Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 10,643 shares. Moreover, Paloma Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,859 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.89% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 179,382 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1,143 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership holds 56,682 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Edgemoor Inv reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Royal London Asset Management accumulated 0% or 75,599 shares. Exchange Mgmt owns 48,227 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Argent Company accumulated 46,762 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 10,102 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested in 207,884 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ISBC’s profit will be $49.80M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Investors Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold ISBC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 198.71 million shares or 0.56% less from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Ltd holds 3,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,649 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 12,200 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 227,210 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 357,850 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership owns 25,240 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 21.42 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc reported 110,846 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 296,639 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 4,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 366,725 shares. Renaissance Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability has 11,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Gp invested in 0.01% or 151,548 shares.

