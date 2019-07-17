Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Its Systemax (SYX) Position; Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 21,945 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 106,114 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares to 162,420 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners: Is The Worst Behind It? – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CLMT Added as Top 10 Energy Dividend Stock With 8.45% Yield – NASDAQ” published on July 30, 2014, Nasdaq.com published: “Chevron Phillips to Manufacture World-Class Ethylene Complex – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, LP Announces Agreement to Sell Superior Refinery and Related Assets – PR Newswire” published on August 14, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Limited Liability Corp Ca has 0.04% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 28,100 shares. Fiera owns 21,899 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 142,201 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 260 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.04% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). 55,765 are owned by Creative Planning. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Jane Street owns 10,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 10,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Adams Asset Ltd Com holds 3.53 million shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 125 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 0% stake. Hilton Cap Management reported 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Thomas W, Florida-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 68,637 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 129,424 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 29,142 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 16,141 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 1.31 million shares. 214,856 are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 12,215 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Citigroup has 4,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 14,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 12,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings.