Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lowered Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake By $1.13 Million; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Sentiment Is 1.07

Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 232 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 217 decreased and sold their stakes in Te Connectivity LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 299.47 million shares, down from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Te Connectivity LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 191 Increased: 165 New Position: 67.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 820,571 shares with $10.76 million value, down from 907,571 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 7.73 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 368,020 shares. Agf America has 0.27% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 55,251 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 60,467 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 37,439 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc owns 14,675 shares. 268,360 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Selz Capital Lc invested 3.5% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hap Trading Lc reported 0.17% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6,800 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp reported 316,147 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 330,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank reported 797,101 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In holds 25,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peconic Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 5.27% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6.00 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $1400 target. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WPX in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Mizuho maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 16.94 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.60 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 6.99% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. for 7.90 million shares. Rivulet Capital Llc owns 858,300 shares or 6.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harris Associates L P has 3.51% invested in the company for 23.71 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 3.23% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 94,308 shares.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 725,356 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018