Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Systemax (SYX) as Share Value Declined; Nadler Financial Group Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) by $423,549 as Stock Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 24,662 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $209.88. About 18.08 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Systemax, Inc. (SYX) Declares $6.50 Special Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 355 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company owns 173,145 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 112,261 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 68,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 176,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 30,306 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 18,719 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 758 shares stake. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 215,476 shares. Sei Invests Company owns 13,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Lp has 0.1% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 21,024 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 27,901 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 557,089 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Apple Trade Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market close – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 272,952 are held by Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 3,908 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt reported 20,400 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scharf Invests Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 5,941 shares. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 3,450 shares. Windward Management Co Ca holds 7.86% or 323,821 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 223,101 shares. General American Investors Inc holds 1.68% or 89,000 shares. Advisor Prns Llc holds 3.56% or 145,961 shares. Aviance Ltd Llc holds 3,772 shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,041 shares. Brighton Jones Llc holds 73,208 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 39,108 shares.