Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $1.13 Million; Share Price Declined; M&R Capital Management Increases Stake in Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 8.29M shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 3.14 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 159 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 4.48 million shares. Beese Fulmer Invest stated it has 94,221 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne reported 148,255 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 7,510 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). First Manhattan Co owns 1.70 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Tobam has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested in 613,575 shares. Burney Company has invested 0.11% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Bridges Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 37,444 shares. New York-based Loeb Prtnrs Corp has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Alphamark Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Northeast Invest Management has 122,853 shares.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares to 42,926 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

