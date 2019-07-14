Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $1.13 Million; Market Value Rose; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 7.27 million shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) by 109.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 79,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,981 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34M, up from 72,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.49. About 331,990 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.23 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 646,651 shares to 626,568 shares, valued at $49.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 55,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Inc.

