Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $1.13 Million; Hess (HES) Position Increased by Leucadia National Corp

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 1.17M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 5.83 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 62,876 shares. 3,297 were accumulated by First Hawaiian State Bank. Morgan Stanley reported 705,061 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Limited Liability owns 12,230 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 11,445 shares stake. Waratah Advsrs Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.08M shares. 26,105 were reported by Reaves W H Communication. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company accumulated 0.65% or 76,643 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 27,602 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fil Limited has 481,127 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 13.03M shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,255 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares to 15,135 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,748 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

