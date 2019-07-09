Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.23 Million; Valuation Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Share Price Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $700,680

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 6.06 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 14.87 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Dominion Capital invested 1.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gam Ag reported 91,569 shares. Conestoga Cap Limited Company invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parkside Fin Bancshares And Trust owns 10,908 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 26,037 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roosevelt Invest has 170,483 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. 52,024 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Telos Cap Mngmt owns 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 68,488 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.85% or 34,396 shares. Terril Brothers holds 0.62% or 33,326 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.75 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

