Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) as Stock Value Rose; Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Its Makemytrip LTD (Bearer) (MMYT) Stake by $17.26 Million as Stock Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 723,968 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Makemytrip Ltd (Bearer) (MMYT) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 639,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Makemytrip Ltd (Bearer) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 103,640 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 32.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

