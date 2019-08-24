Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII) by $2.32 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Boosted Holding by $21.13 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 413,283 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.76 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,901 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Mgmt Inc owns 289,411 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 1,074 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 12,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Great Lakes Limited Co reported 327,057 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 65,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,790 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd accumulated 81,673 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 65,015 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moody Bankshares Division owns 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 13.19 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Reports Semi-Annual Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,337 shares to 36,549 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,661 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).