Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Its Federated Investors Pa (FII) Holding as Stock Rose; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Decreased as Market Value Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 94,721 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 519,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33M, down from 574,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 56,690 shares to 686,682 shares, valued at $116.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 101,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,496 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 188,766 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 48,793 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 292,816 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 6,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,184 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 253,417 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 113 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,763 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 6,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.67 million are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.