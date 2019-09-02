Goodhaven Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII) by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Exelon (EXC) Holding by $9.51 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 282,514 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.98M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infrastructure Limited invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Luminus Limited Liability Corp owns 1.40M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Profund Limited Company accumulated 70,909 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 169,681 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teilinger Ltd reported 509,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa invested 0.22% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management LP reported 26,005 shares. American Century owns 607,642 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital, -based fund reported 4,876 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 15,096 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.93 million shares. 9,846 are held by Northcoast Asset Limited Liability. Ameriprise holds 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 4.47 million shares.

More recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.00 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Limited has 0.51% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 1.69 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd invested in 0.03% or 50,919 shares. 8,837 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 109,142 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 24,125 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 47,924 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 491 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,825 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sprott Inc has 160,000 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,555 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 161 shares. Moreover, Amg National Tru Bancorp has 0.06% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Goodhaven Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.72% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity invested in 0.02% or 149,803 shares.