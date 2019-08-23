Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $2.23 Million; Cim Increases Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 479,037 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 6.86 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Invest reported 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westwood Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.35M are held by British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 122,496 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 70,059 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. 2.50 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. The New York-based Prelude Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bancshares Sioux Falls stated it has 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 23,288 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association has 3.10 million shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 8,217 shares. The Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 2.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Markston Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sabal has invested 2.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,782 shares.

