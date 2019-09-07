Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Its Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $1.13 Million; As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Price Declined, Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 7.14 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 503,832 shares. Advisory Limited stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Champlain Inv Prns Lc invested 0.48% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Hanson Mcclain holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 634,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 45 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 19,520 shares. Rice Hall James And Llc has 1.13% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bluecrest Cap Limited has 14,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Lc reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 31,700 shares. Baltimore accumulated 44,613 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.29M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 10,000 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 24,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Lc has 77,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G has 3.93 million shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 785,000 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Counselors invested in 0.02% or 29,788 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 56 are owned by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Northern Trust has 3.16M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.39 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 0.04% or 348,985 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 701,793 shares.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.68M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.