Goodhaven Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in American Airls Group (AAL); Credit Acceptance (CACC) Position Has Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) by 100.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 706 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 1,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, up from 701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Credit Acceptance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $464.03. About 56,046 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis, American Airlines Group, and Construction Partners Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines (AAL) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Southwest Airlines Is Shrugging Off the Oil Price Spike (but American Airlines Isn’t) – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.05% or 8,256 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 57,531 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 1.16% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,353 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0.01% or 278,405 shares. 30 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. 1,000 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Ny. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% or 160,020 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 84,601 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 38,705 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Css Limited Liability Il owns 5.21% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.78 million shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJT) by 3,820 shares to 29,202 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,582 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJH).