Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

This is a contrast between Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -0.12 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 106 6.50 N/A 4.02 27.97

In table 1 we can see Good Times Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5% YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6%

Volatility and Risk

Good Times Restaurants Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. YUM! Brands Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Good Times Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13

Competitively the average price target of YUM! Brands Inc. is $106.22, which is potential -10.90% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Good Times Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.5% and 78.6% respectively. About 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while YUM! Brands Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors YUM! Brands Inc. beats Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.