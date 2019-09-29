Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

This is a contrast between Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 -0.36 10.34M -0.12 0.00 Denny’s Corporation 23 2.06 54.03M 0.76 29.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Denny’s Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 577,363,336.87% -4.6% -2.5% Denny’s Corporation 234,810,951.76% -39.4% 13.9%

Volatility & Risk

Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Denny’s Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Denny’s Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denny’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Denny’s Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denny’s Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Denny’s Corporation’s potential upside is 16.23% and its consensus price target is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Denny’s Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4% Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while Denny’s Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Denny’s Corporation beats Good Times Restaurants Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.