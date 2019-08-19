Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

We are contrasting Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.12 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.28 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Good Times Restaurants Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Good Times Restaurants Inc. Its rival Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 111.08% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares and 74.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.