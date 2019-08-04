Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

As Restaurants companies, Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.12 0.00 Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.55 12.42

Demonstrates Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5% Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Good Times Restaurants Inc. Its rival Ark Restaurants Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares and 22.8% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 45.37% are Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4% Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while Ark Restaurants Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.