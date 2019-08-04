Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

As Restaurants companies, Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|2
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Ark Restaurants Corp.
|20
|0.44
|N/A
|1.55
|12.42
Demonstrates Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.6%
|-2.5%
|Ark Restaurants Corp.
|0.00%
|7.1%
|3.6%
Volatility and Risk
Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Good Times Restaurants Inc. Its rival Ark Restaurants Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ark Restaurants Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares and 22.8% of Ark Restaurants Corp. shares. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 45.37% are Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|-3.66%
|5.14%
|-17.49%
|-24.46%
|-56.19%
|-26.4%
|Ark Restaurants Corp.
|-4.13%
|-4.16%
|-4.61%
|2.27%
|-26.42%
|4.96%
For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while Ark Restaurants Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Ark Restaurants Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.
Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.
