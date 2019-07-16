Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Comparing side by side

Both Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -0.12 0.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 41 1.97 N/A 1.55 27.44

Demonstrates Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1.8% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Good Times Restaurants Inc. Its rival Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Yum China Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Yum China Holdings Inc. is $48, which is potential 8.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Yum China Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -1.11% 4.09% -12.6% -46.74% -29.54% -8.4% Yum China Holdings Inc. -7.77% -3.11% 2.66% 16.14% 13.4% 26.42%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. has -8.4% weaker performance while Yum China Holdings Inc. has 26.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.