Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 3.18 N/A 4.63 14.56

Table 1 highlights Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1.8% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -24.3% 23%

Risk and Volatility

Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s beta is 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 42.4% respectively. About 2.6% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -1.11% 4.09% -12.6% -46.74% -29.54% -8.4% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -3.11% -4.84% -4.11% -8.93% -14.09% 1.43%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while Nathan’s Famous Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.