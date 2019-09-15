Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Position by $360,030 as Valuation Declined; Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Stock Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Raised Position by $2.24 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16M, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 196,709 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 360,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% . The hedge fund held 474,965 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 834,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 12,871 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) has declined 56.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Prior to Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs Reduce the Number of Its Directors From Seven to Five; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INCREASED 7.1% FOR QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY BAD DADDY’S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.7%; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT STETSON AND CHARLES JOBSON – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY’S THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $99 MLN TO $101 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Nominate 5 New Directors With the Support of Delta Partners and REIT Redux

More notable recent Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Beyond Meatâ€™s â€˜peak insanityâ€™ market cap is already 5 times Shake Shackâ€™s – MarketWatch” on June 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc on Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar’s same-store sales – Denver Business Journal” published on October 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Good Times Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2019 Q1 Same Store Sales – Business Wire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings: An Emerging Dividend Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings Announces New $40 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.