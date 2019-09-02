Golub Group Upped Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Tig Advisors Lowered Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Holding By $677,600

Golub Group Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 1130.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc acquired 364,536 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Golub Group Llc holds 396,791 shares with $19.17M value, up from 32,255 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $201.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS

Tig Advisors Llc decreased Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) stake by 48.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX)’s stock declined 16.40%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 100,900 shares with $785,000 value, down from 197,700 last quarter. Tronox Ltd (Put) now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 1.60M shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES FINALIZING AGREEMENT WITH EU ON CRISTAL BY MAY 16; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $379,667 activity. 5,000 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider JONES GINGER M bought $229,000. Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949 worth of stock. 9,615 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C. $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N.

Among 6 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $10 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 119.78% above currents $7.43 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $19 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Alembic with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, April 11.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.84 million for 8.85 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 267,606 shares. 45,144 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Golub Group Llc decreased Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 170,829 shares to 231,533 valued at $22.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 392 shares and now owns 36,272 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.